Showmax to stream Felabration 2022 live to subscribers

Showmax subscribers will have access to the live broadcast of Felabration 2022 from the 10th to the 16th of October, 2022.

The annual festival created to celebrate the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti kicked off on the 29th of September, 2022. The festival will consist of musical concerts, Senior Secondary Schools Debate, The Symposium, Arts and Afrobics Dance Competition, Documentaries, Felamantrics, Dress Fela Competition, Fela Week Partners, Stage Plays and a host of other exciting activities.

The seven-day musical festival has hosted both local and international Artists such as Femi Anikulapo Kuti, Wizkid, Seun Anikulapo Kuti, Burna Boy, Made Anikulapo Kuti, Kymani Mali, Late Lucky Dube, King Sunny Ade, Kwam 1, Dbanj, Olamide, Worldz, Davido, Sauti Sol, Newen Band (Chile), Sarkodie, Third World, Jozi, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Wande Coal, MI, Vector, Phyno and many others.

The Felabration 2022 Live stream will be available to all Showmax subscribers across Sub-saharan Africa. Visit www.showmax.com to watch.