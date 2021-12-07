Showmax rolls out new festive movies countdown to Christmas

To usher in the Christmas holiday, video streaming service, Showmax, has unveiled a lineup of Christmas movies available to subscribers on its platform. The movies will roll out every day until the 25th of December, 2021 as part of Showmax’s efforts to keep its growing subscriber base engaged throughout the season.

The lineup which will feature magical stories, fabulous festive comedies, and award-winning films will include titles such as Snowbound for Christmas which drops on the 11th of December; A New Christmas which drops on the 19th. Other titles coming on the Showmax platform include Baking Spirits Bright which features Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone and Ryan Williams, as well as ‘A Christmas Family Reunion’ which highlights all the family drama we’ve all come to know and love Christmas for.

Viewers can also catch up on classics like Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman’s Office Christmas Party , and Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas as well as Charles Dickens’ creation of A Christmas Carol, and The Man Who Invented Christmas, starring the late Christopher Plummer and Teen Choice winner, Dan Stevens.

The Africa Magic Holiday pop-up channel will also be streaming live on Showmax until the 4th of January 2022, packed with festive gems, holiday concerts, gospel performances and Nollywood favourites.