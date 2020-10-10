Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, sport has largely been on hold. As fans, we’ve had to stay at home, with stadiums still mostly empty of supporters.

During the COVID lockdowns throughout Africa, Showmax saw activity on the streaming service increase by up to 50 per cent in some countries as people remained at home and were looking for entertainment.

So the recent launch of the Showmax Pro live-streaming service in Nigeria came at the perfect time, as it brings the sport we’ve been missing from SuperSport, including live football from the English Premier League, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga, straight into our living rooms and onto our mobile devices.

That’s on top of Nigerian series like Riona, Enakhe and My Flatmates, kids’ shows, documentaries and international series from Hollywood, which are all part of the Showmax Standard plan. Did you know that Big Brother Naija was live streamed on Showmax for the first time this year? It ended up becoming the most-streamed live entertainment show in its history.

With Showmax Pro, sport fans in Nigeria pay as little as N3,200 per month for all of this entertainment content and live sport, plus live news and music channels. A statement issued during the week said: “When the live match is over, subscribers can enjoy magazine shows, sports documentaries and recent sporting highlights. Showmax Pro also includes a selection of live news channels, such as Euronews, Africanews and Newzroom Afrika.”

Let us never forget the importance of sport to us as individuals and to our communities at large. Across the globe, sports, especially team games, are an important part of people’s lives, whether they are spectators or participants. For many, football is a never-ending source of conversation, and a platform for fans to feel a deep affinity with their team, and also give star players the status of heroes.

Sport can be closely linked to fans’ identity and culture at some point in their life.

If we look deeper into the underlying value and purpose of sports and games, including the play of young children, it becomes apparent that all sports, whether football, athletics, boxing, karate or yoga, have developed as a means of teaching necessary life skills. By offering live sport during these challenging times, Showmax Pro is a major bridge between sports, entertainment and other aspects of our daily life.