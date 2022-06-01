Showmax debuts official trailer for new original horror series, Pulse

Showmax has dropped the first trailer for its Original horror series, Pulse. Set to premiere on June 23rd, 2022, the horror series has been described by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the 25 buzziest series at this year’s MIPTV, a leading global TV market in Cannes, France.

Produced by Emmy winner Steve Lanning, the six-episode survival horror series follows an international group of game creators who discover that survival is no longer just a game when an electromagnetic pulse bomb fries every electrical circuit in their office high-rise building – and people’s heads.

In many instances, the fear you see on screen is real. “We’d be filming something, crawling through vents, and they wouldn’t tell me but they’d put the camera on me and they’d do a bang or explosion and I’d get an actual fright,” says Lanning. “It would take a while to calm down afterwards. There were a lot of pranks on set; it got quite funny behind the scenes with how people tried to spook each other. That was a definite highlight.”

Starring Sallas De Jager, Tarryn Wyngaard, and Thapelo Mokoena, Pulse is the third co-production between Showmax and CANAL+ and is set in a familiar setting which becomes steadily freakier thanks to production designer Waldemar Coetsee and the visionary VFX team of Laurent-Paul Robert (Harry Potter, The Dark Knight Rises) and Hilton Treves (Tomb Raider, Blood Psalms).

Binge-watch Pulse on the Showmax app from June 23rd, 2022.