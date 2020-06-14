An ex-convict, Kehinde Shoboyede, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for robbery related offences in Agbado area of the state.

The suspect was arrested on June 9, 2020 shortly after he was convicted for a similar offence, jailed and completed serving his term.

Not quite long after Shoboyede was released from prison custody, the people of the area started noticing series of robbery incidents.

On noticing this, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado Division, SP Kuranga Yero, embarked on intelligence-based investigation through which the detectives got the clue leading to the suspect’s arrest.

On interrogation, he confessed been the person carrying out series of robbery operation in Agbado and its environ in collaboration with one man who he simply identified as Rafiu, presently at large.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed Shoboyejo’s arrest, said items recovered from the suspect included one cut to size locally made pistol, four live cartridges and one sharp knife.

The Command Commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Special Anti-Robbery Squads for discreet investigation.

Ebrimson equally directed that his partner in crime must be hunted for and brought to justice.