Shoprite unveils new look of Ota Store, mouth-watering deals

In line with the commitment made by Shoprite Nigeria’s new owners, Ketron Investment, to build the retail franchise into a stronger company, a revamp of the Shoprite Ota Store has been completed in a bid to offer customers superior shopping experience.

The store’s new look, which was revealed to the public recently, is accompanied by product sampling activities, activations and special promotions on specific products expected to run till September 8, 2021.

In May 2021, Ketron Investment Limited announced its 100 per cent acquisition of the Shoprite Nigeria franchise in a deal financed by MBO Capital, giving it control of the 25 outlets which the company operated across eight states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Ibadan and Enugu.

At the time of the acquisition, Ketron, led by renowned businessman, Tayo Amusan, stated that it planned to keep all these outlets open while increasing visibility for more Nigerian-made products in each of these stores.

Since then, the company has made moves to fulfil its promise of a better shopping experience to existing and new Shoprite customers, the latest of which is the revamp of the Shoprite Ota Gateway Store.

Speaking about this revamp, Amusan expressed optimism that the changes made would attract more shoppers to the store, where he said they are assured of a delightful shopping experience.

In his words: “Beyond giving the store a proper facelift, we have also made key changes that will ensure that shoppers can easily pick up items they need and have a stress-free shopping experience.”

Adding his comments, Jide Ogundare, CEO of MBO Capital, described the investment made into revamping the Shoprite Ota Store as a smart one given the increase in footfall it will bring and for “the signal of a new and improved Shoprite Nigeria which it represents to shoppers.”

In addition to deals on top-selling lines such as alcohol brands Guinness, Smirnoff and Castillo Red Wine and home care products such as Glade Air Freshener and Cussons Dishwashing Liquid, shoppers will be able to participate in a buy and win activation by baby diaper brand, Huggies or get a free health check from Power Oil.

The company will also run similar promotions at the end of the next two months while marking the Tuesday and Wednesday of every week, starting from September 7 and 8 as “bulk sales” days.