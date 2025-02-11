Shopkeeper bags life imprisonment for raping neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday sentenced a 47-year-old shopkeeper, Seydou Garuba, to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, in his judgment, held that the prosecution proved the charge of defilement against Garuba.

He stated that the survivor’s evidence corroborated her mother’s evidence.

Oshodi said: “Seydou Garuba, you have been found guilty of defiling an eight-year-old girl.

“This is one of the most serious offences in the criminal law, and life imprisonment is mandatory for it.

“You abused your position as a trusted neighbourhood shopkeeper and sexually assaulted the victim.

“I hereby sentence you to life imprisonment, and your name shall be registered in the sex offenders’ register.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the State Counsel, Olufunmilayo Aluko, called three witnesses to testify in the case, who included the survivor, her cousin and an investigative police officer.

In defence, the convict called three witnesses of his own: himself, his wife, and a neighbour.

The prosecution, in its evidence presented before the court, submitted that the convict owned a provision store at the front of his compound, adding that the survivor and her family were regular customers.

The survivor, in her evidence, told the court that she had gone to purchase a half-bag of sachet water when the convict lured her in and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

