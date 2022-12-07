Shop attendants docked for allegedly stealing provisions worth N300,000

Two shop attendants, Godwin Adogah and Ogochuckwu Abbey, were docked in a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly stealing food provisions worth N300,000.

The police charged the defendants of Kubwa with joint act, criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Mohammed Badamosi, reported the matter at Kubwa Area Command on Nov.29.

Ogada alleged that the complainant employed the defendants as shop attendants in his shop, located in phase 4, Kubwa in September.

The prosecution counsel said the defendants stole food provisions valued at N300, 000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of the penal code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Geraldine Amah, made a bail application pursuant to Section 36 subsection 5 of the 1999 Constitution, urging the court to exercise its discretion judiciously in favour of the defendants.

Amah said that the essence of bail was not final judgment, adding that the defendants had reliable sureties if bail was granted.

The judge, Yahaya Sheshi , admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety in like sum and must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Sheshi said the sureties must provide two passport photographs, driver’s licence and print out of their bank verification number (BVN).

He adjourned the case until Jan.19 for hearing.





