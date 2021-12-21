Shop attendant jailed three years for defrauding businessman

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old shop attendant, Izunna Nwamba, to three years imprisonment for defrauding a businessman of N530,700.

The shop attendant, who resides in Mushin area of Lagos, pleaded guilty to theft and obtaining by false pretence.

Magistrate Oluwatoyin Ojuromi, however, gave Nwamba an option to pay N500,000 in compensation to the complainant, Ugochukwu Keneth,

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the convict committed the offence at 11am on October 14, 2015 at Idi-Oro area of Mushin, Lagos.

The prosecution said the convict deceived Keneth into buying a Sony car stereo from him.

Oriabure said that the convict claimed that he would supply the defendant the stereo at a cheaper price than his employer’s.

He said that the convict collected $1,740 from the complainant (about N530,700).

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 285 and 312 (1) (A) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).