A 30-year-old shop assistant, Sunday Ayedun, was on Friday arraigned before an Iwo Road Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly duping his boss of N2 million through phone cloning.

The shop assistant, of undisclosed address, was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that Ayedun and one other, now at large, conspired to commit the offence.

He said the defendant, between 2018 and May 3, 2020 at 10, Yemi Farounbi Street, Bodija, Ibadan cloned a mobile number belonging to Wuraola Amoo without her consent.

Ogunremi said the defendant fraudulently withdrew cash to the tune of N2 million from his boss’s bank account.

He said the defendant, using the advantage of having access to his boss’s cell phone, transferred her First Bank application to his own phone.

“The defendant removed sums of money from the account and transferred same to some accounts, unknown to Amoo,” said Ogunremi.

According to him, the offences contravened Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Oladiran, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Oladiran ordered that one of the sureties must be a landed property owner, while the other must be a current account holder, with a statement of account of up to N500,000.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till August 8 for hearing.