Shooting Stars name new CEO

Shooting Stars Sports Club has appointed Bunmi Fadayomi as its new Chief Operating Officer, as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts to elevate the club’s performance on and off the field.

A seasoned marketing communications expert with over 25 years of experience across West and Central Africa, he brings deep expertise in strategy, brand building, and consumer engagement.

Fadayomi has led multi-million dollar campaigns across telecom, FMCG, entertainment, and beverage sectors, including key roles in sports sponsorship and fan activation.

Most recently, Fadayomi served as Project Director for Razzl’s $1.5 million AFCON 2024 sponsorship rollout, overseeing operations across stadiums in multiple cities. His extensive experience in coordinating high-impact sporting events makes him well-positioned to help modernize and commercialize the 3SC brand.

Executive Chairman Hon. Taiwo Lekan Salami noted,

“Bunmi’s appointment reflects our vision to strengthen 3SC’s operational backbone and unlock new commercial opportunities.”

Fadayomi is expected to drive structural reforms and lead strategic growth initiatives as the Oluyole Warriors prepare for the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

