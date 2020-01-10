Lonsdale Adeoye, President of Nigeria Shooting Sports Federation (NSSF), on Friday in Abuja said the federation was considering the possibility of hosting a continental event in Nigeria.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria that Nigeria possesses numerous talents that could be tapped but were not encouraged because of the huge cost of logistics for events outside the country.

Adeoye said that the idea of hosting of events became necessary to reduce the cost of travelling to events for Nigerian shooters.

“We have very good shooters in this country, but sometimes they are not given the possibility of participating in continental tournament due to funds.

“If the situation remains the same, it will in the long run affect the development of the sport in the country and we have decided to look into it.

“So, we are considering bidding to host a tournament in Nigeria and give athletes the opportunity to better their skills,’’ he said.

The NSSF president said the International Shooting Sports Federation whose officials would embark on a tour of West African countries would also visit Nigeria very soon.

He added that one of the aims of the visit by the international body was to inspect facilities and provide more support for the country.