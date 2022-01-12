Shonekan: Politicians, friends, throng late technocrat’s residence to mourn

Sympathisers including Chief Barnabas Gemade Wednesday thronged the Lagos residence of late Chief Ernest Shonekan, the former Head of defunct Interim National Government (ING), to condole with his family.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was at the Ikoyi residence of the deceased, reports that though journalists were not allowed into the deceased estate, but dignitaries were observed driving in and out after paying their condolences to the Shonekan Family.

He said that most of the personalities did not stop to respond to questions from newsmen who were around to monitor developments.

However, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Sen. Gemade, who obliged to speak with newsmen after his condolence visit to the family of the deceased, described Shonekan as a man of discipline and humility.

Gemade, a former Minister of Works and Housing and now a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that Shonekan left a huge legacy for his children and the current political class.

“It is very unfortunate to lose a great soul like this because the impact which Chief Shonekan had on the Nigerian elite is extremely deep due to his level headedness and unassuming leadership.

“He had been a man who served at the highest echelon of life both in the corporate world and in the political arena, having been a former head of state of this country.

” Yet, he remained a quite and a down-to-earth man in terms of his relationship with his family and the society, even with the people he left in the corporate world, where he rose to become the Chairman of the United African Company (UAC) of Nigeria.

“I think we have lost a great man and a lot of knowledge has gone with him,” Gemade said.

He said that Shonekan, however, left behind offsprings who were very sound and doing well in and outside the country.

Gemade, who recounted that he worked with Shonekan when he was the Minister of Works and Housing over 29 years ago, said that he had been quite close to the deceased and his family.

He added that Shonekan left behind the legacies of integrity, good discipline, and high morals for him to be remembered by all and sundry.

“Current leaders of today need to emulate the humility of people like Chief Shonekan.

“I think if they learn from the lifestyles of people like Chief Shonekan, the society will be a lot better than what it is,” he added.

Gemade added that the late Shonekan would be remembered for superintending on one of the biggest business organisations in this country.

“The United African Company (UAC) is one of the biggest foundations of corporate Nigeria and Chief Shonekan was the first Nigerian Chairman and impacted tremendously on it.

Shonekan will be remembered for many things,” Gemade said.

Also, Pa Immanuel Omogbehin, the 86-year-old friend of the deceased, told NAN that the late Shonekan’s virtues of simplicity, humility and love for the masses were outstanding.

“He was a close friend of mine. We were in the same society at Touch Bearer Mariner, Lagos. I can tell you that Chief Shonekan led a great life of impact.

“He was a quiet President. He was very respectful, humble and compassionate.He was a man with the heart of God.

“He was a devoted Christian who feared God. Nigeria will remember him well. His name is already written in gold and diamond,” Omogbehin said.

The octogenarian, however, decried that the current crop of political leaders had not learnt from the life of Shonekan.

He urged the political class to learn selflessness, humility, integrity and contentment from the late Shonekan.

Recall that Shonekan died in Lagos on Tuesday at the age of 85.

He succeeded Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to become the Head of the Interim National Government (ING) from August 26, 1993 to November 17, 1993.

The ING was constituted in August 1993 by General Babangida in the aftermath of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Shonekan was, however, overthrown in a palace coup led by the late Gen. Sani Abacha, who was the Defence Secretary in the Shonekan-led ING.

Prior to his brief political career, Shonekan was the chairman and the chief executive of the United African Company (UAC) of Nigeria. NAN