Shonekan: Lawan, Gbajabiamila mourn, condole with Nigerians on ex-ING head death

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have both mourned the death of former Head of Interim National Government (ING) Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The NASS Leaders expressed their condolences Tuesday in separate press statements issued by their media aides.

Lawan, according to his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi condoled with Chief Shonekan’s family, the Government and people of Ogun State over the death of the former Nigerian leader.

“My condolences go to the family of Chief Shonekan, the Government and people of Ogun State and entire Nigeria over this great loss.

“Chief Shonekan was a lawyer, business captain, boardroom guru and statesman. But he will be most remembered for heeding the nation’s call to duty at a very turbulent period in the history of Nigeria.

“Chief Shonekan’s services as Chairman of the Transitional Council and later as Head of the Interim National Government were selfless and contributed greatly to saving the Nigerian ship from hitting the rock,” Lawan testified.

He prayed for the sweet repose of the soul of the elder statesman and for his loved ones the fortitude to bear his loss.

On his part, Gbajabiamila described the death of the former head of ING as a painful loss.

Gbajabiamila in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi attested that Chief Shonekan’s death has created a vacuum among the league of elder statesmen in the country.

He recalled how Shonekan was called to serve his fatherland at a critical time in Nigeria’s history, noting that the late elder statesman did so with patriotism, zeal and commitment.

The Speaker prayed that the Almighty God would find a peaceful resting place for the late ING head.

Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the Shonekan family and all Nigerians, especially the people and government of Lagos State.

Shonekan, who served between August 26 and November 17, 1993, died on Tuesday in Lagos at the age of 85.