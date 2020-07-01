The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a shoe seller, Anthony Ndubuisi, who it described as a notorious kidnapper and serial killer, in Umuebulu Etche Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, Joseph Mukan, unveiled the killer on Tuesday when he led policemen and newsmen to the septic tank where he dumps the bodies of his victims, with a decomposing body and three skulls recovered.

Ndubuisi, who hails from Ngo-Okpala in Imo State, was said to have carried out several kidnappings and killings of his unsuspecting victims, including three foreigners and a Nigerian.

While three of his victims were said to be Togolese, the Nigerian was from Abia State.

According to available information, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police Command tracked the shoe seller.

Ndubuisi revealed that his latest victim was one Ajumiene Offor, who he lured from Aba, Abia State to his house for a business transaction, but kidnapped and killed on June 9.

He said he had so far made N800,000 from his victims.

He said: “I sell shoes.

“I lure my victims to my house, telling them I want to buy their shoes and when they bring the shoes to my house, I tell them to sit down.

“When they have sat down, I will go to their back and strangle them to death.

“I have been doing this for a while now.

“I collect their shoes when I kill them.

“After I did this last one, police started investigating it and they started looking for me.

“One of my customers called me to come, and when I got to the place at Artillery, the police arrested me.”

Items recovered from the suspect included two Pump action guns and some cartridges.

Mukan, who spoke with newsmen as the bodies were exhumed, condemned the incident.

He declared a total war on perpetrators of heinous crimes in the state, advising the public to be more security consciousness.

The police boss asked residents of the state to report all suspicious characters and movements via the following numbers: 08032003514, 08028915462 and 08182157778.