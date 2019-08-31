This is a shocking video of the arrest of the mastermind of highly coordinated illegal mass movement of Okada riders and motorcycles to Lagos from the North.

The operation, which led to their arrest, was led by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Abimbola Oladeinde, supported by security agencies.

The truck driver confessed that Transport Unions from the North usually coordinate the Okada riders, while he collects N1,800 for transportation per rider, and just drops them in Lagos, before embarking on another journey.

A statement on behalf of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources by Kunle Adesina, said over 100 motorcycles and riders were arrested in the operation, adding: “All the motorcycles fell short of the specification for okadas according to the state traffic law.”