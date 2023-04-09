Shock, as fire disrupts wedding in Lagos

A wedding reception came to an abrupt end yesterday, Saturday, April 8, when fire broke out at the venue.

The wedding reception was said to be underway at Yard 158, an event center in Oregun, Lagos, when things went out of hand.

It was time for the toast and the event organisers lit firecrackers, but the fire spread to the decorations draped across the hall.

Guests at the function tried to put out the fire, but it spread quickly.

However, no one was hurt, neither any casualty was recorded during the inferno