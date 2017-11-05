Shittu: FG awaiting outcome of EFCC’s investigation into NITDA’s 2017 Budget

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, at the weekend said the Federal Government will await the outcome of the investigation by the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission into the petition written against the management of the National Information Technology and Development Agency over its spendings of the 2017 Budget estimates.

A Kaduna-based group, Good Governance and Accountability Monitoring Group, had on September 27, 2017 written a petition to concerned Federal Government officials against the Director General of NITDA, Dr. Isa Pantami, alleging disobedience to Procurement Act and perceived grand plan to cede the entire NITDA budget for the year to a firm, Galaxy Blackbone.

This development, they argued, could affect the nation’s economy as quantum of over 180 million Nigerians who could benefit from the contract may be sidelined in the process.

Fielding questions from journalists on a Fresh FM Ibadan “Political Circuit” live interview programme on Saturday, Shittu said: “Before I received the letter, the case was with EFCC, but merely copied me.

“Since that is done, it is not in my power to investigate alleged criminality.

“I think we should look up to EFCC on that matter.

“Of course NITDA has also responded and gave me a copy of its response, but I don’t have the prerogative power to investigate.

“If the matter had not gone to EFCC, I would have set up a committee to look into it.

“But let me sound this note of warning: on a matter of contracts, so many people get used when they are not succeeding in getting what they want in the processes.

“I am not saying people in NITDA or other government agencies are saint or angels, but you have to look at the two ways deeply.

“At my level, I wish EFCC, to whom the original petition was addressed, takes it up and take a decision and report appropriately.”

The petitioners; Muhammad Yusuf and Rebecca Emeleogwu, the National Coordinator and Convener of the GGAMG, had alleged that the Director General was a replica of the ousted DG Peter Jack, especially on matters relating to contracts’ awards, secondment of staff and other sundry issues.

With the title: “Like Jack, Like Pantami: NITDA Stinks,” the petitioners alleged that some contractors who were engaged in 2015 by the Agency have been paid fully the balance of their contractual agreement. But like a double edged sword, few others whose jobs were certified Okay and issued with the letter to the effect, are still being owed while interest on the loans they sourced from banks to complete the job on schedule keep accumulating.”

The petition further read in parts: “Why the double standard because it is trite in law to say that what is source for the goose is equally source for the gander? And on this, tongues are wagging that those yet to be paid are the ‘recalcitrant ones’ who are yet to ‘shake bodies’ because findings reveal that the Agency ought to have paid the concern companies their entitlements having certified their jobs on completion.

“These projects were awarded by the immediate past DG and Government all over the world is a continuum. Or is the deafening silence among the management true that those already paid their monies ‘played ball’ to receive them?

“The shoddy job done by the Contractors that handled NITDA’s hub in both Oyo and Katsina States is still a matter of concern to the industry stakeholders. Their performance was not only less satisfactory but equally burdensome to the Agency as they could not pass rigorous scrutiny and test of time in terms of efficiency and durability. Curiously, those in this category are still retained and penciled down for more juicy contracts for reasons best known to the DG.

“Our last check at the Agency’s main Office is on how 2017 budget is going to be handled by the management. Instead of opting for a rigorous due process and stick with the global best practices in awarding contracts, the Agency’s top shot is on his way to procure ‘Certificate of No Objection’ from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for a certain Galaxy Blackbone at the expense of other tested and reliable Contractors.

“All these call for more than passing attention of the Ministry and the National Assembly as you will be failing in your assigned supervisory roles or oversight functions if these matters are swept under the carpet.

“As at today, NITDA stinks and only an independent Panel of Enquiry can look into all the aforementioned issues and books of the Agency with a view of unraveling the hidden truth by saving it from precipice sooner than envisaged. A stitch in time saves nine.”