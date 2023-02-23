Shipping Liners Association set to grow economy through export , by Tajudeen Balogun

The Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) said it seeks to use export to improve and grow the country’s economy.

SAN Chairman, Boma Alabi SAN announced this resolve Wednesday at a press conference in Lagos, to update the public on the activities of the association.

Boma disclosed that expert statistics showed that latest import value from United Kingdom UK to Nigeria is over 3 billion pounds, while export value from Nigeria to UK stands at over 2 billion pounds, assuring that efforts would henceforth be made, such that when vessels come to Nigeria with full consignments, they also return being loaded with goods.

This, the SAN head, affirmed “benefits the economy” and Nigeria in general.

To achieve the set goals, Alabi assured that SAN would work to resolve the challenge of high cost, as well as reduce wastage, especially when the export involved perishable items such as cocoa, cashew and Hibiscus.

While affirming that SAN members are not short term, but in Nigeria for a long term business, the legal practitioner faulted the idea of siting empty container holding base, contending that the practice was strange and peculiar to only Nigeria.

SAN members, Alabi confirmed operate with the international standard, still, stressed that if they (members) attempted to compromise standard, the association would not accept.

She argued that holding base was another pointer to high level of inefficiency in the Nigerian Maritime sector, stressing that it was unfair for anyone to blame SAN for the shortcomings allowed by a faulty system.

Similarly, while admitting excessive charges on containers, Alabi declared that SAN was not responsible for neither initiating them, nor their collections. She however promised that the association would investigate the challenge.

Responding to questions on the ultimatum issued by the Maritime workers’ unions, SAN Chairman said the impending strike was not in the interest of anyone, therefore, confirmed that negotiation has started and it would continue, expressing hope that in the end, all parties would come to an acceptable resolution.

On the state of things in the country and 2023 general elections, Alabi encouraged Nigerians to be hopeful, noting that the new rules of engagement indicated that people’s votes would count this time, that, whoever polls the highest vote would be declared the winner.

She admitted that all Nigerians are currently going through hard times, noting that the hardships would last for just for a while, but the gains would be long term.

SAN Chairman also advised Nigerians not to be frustrated and avoid actions that would trigger civil unrest, recalling that the country was still counting her losses suffered during October 2021 #EndSARS nationwide protests.

She recalled that the bus terminals and Lagos High Court destroyed during the protests are yet to be fully reconstructed and put back to use

SAN is an association of the largest and oldest Shipping Liners in Nigeria. Some of the members have operated for many years with the highest standard.

Members of SAN “containerized” – handle and manage movement of goods in and outside the country.