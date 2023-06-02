Shipping Association absolves self from looming Maritime workers’ strike

The Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) has reiterated it is not an employer’s association, while its membership is voluntary and does not include the entire employers in the shipping and freight forwarding industry.

The clarification is contained in a press statement signed Friday by SAN Chairman, Boma Alabi, SAN.

The SAN clarification according to Alabi, follows some erroneous publications or what she described as “deliberate misinformation” with regards to SAN role in the Maritime or the country’s Shipping Industry, which is provoking threat of strike action by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

Following the development, SAN in the press statement disclosed that efforts by Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria to unilaterally and solely engage SAN on matters relating to minimum standards of employment in the industry was redirected to the Shipping, Ship Agencies, Clearing and Forwarding Employers Association which it affirmed is the employers association recognized by law and duly registered with the Ministry of Labour.

Boma restated that the Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Association was the umbrella association of all employers in the Maritime Industry.

SAN statement reads in part: “At the instance of the MWUN and mandated by the Federal Ministry of Labour, the Nigeria Shippers Counsel has convened several meetings between the MWUN and all employers in the shipping industry, the most recent being on the 31st May 2023 which was mediated by Nigerian Shippers Council, It can, therefore, simply be noticed that the Shipping Association of Nigeria is not an employer’s association and does not have any mandate to discuss terms and benefits of our employees as it does not share common Collective Bargaining Agreement between MWUN members.

“The Shipping Association of Nigeria is certain that the terms and conditions of employment among its members are among the very best for junior staff cadre both within the industry and other employment sectors in Nigeria.

“SAN is indeed proud to observe that the average emoluments of our members’ workers is in the range of N500, 000 per month, with added benefits like Leave allowance, Christmas bonus, performance bonus, education allowance, full medical cover for the employee and family members. Our workers also benefit from end of service gratuities well over and above the statutory contributory National Pension fund. Typically, as well, employers will make additional ex gratia payments over and above the transport allowances paid as part of the CBA towards transport costs when the situation in Apapa becomes difficult for our commuting workers. In addition, the typical salary increment annually is to be above inflation.

“It is an open secret that the welfare of our employees is of utmost concern to our members and we make this a priority in all our dealings. We at SAN, therefore strongly object to a statement made in the National Press, allegedly from the MWUN accusing the Shipping Lines Association of Nigeria of not meeting minimum standards of employment and insinuating that working for SAN members is tantamount to modern day slavery. We find this statement directly in conflict with the reality in the industry and advise that care should always be taken not to smear the name of SAN and bring the industry in general into disrepute”.

SAN stressed that it fully supports the concept of minimum standards of employment in all sectors and considers its members to be already “exceeding any minimum standard benchmark that might have been subsequently be established”.