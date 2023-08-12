Shila Boys stab 37-year-old to death in Yola, expose his intestines

The Adamawa State Police Command says the dreaded Shila Boys have killed a 37-year-old man, Umar Abdulkadir.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Saturday.

Shila Boys are light weapon-bearing youths who are terrorising some communities in Adamawa State and some other places.

They specialise in snatching mobile phones, jewelleries and other valuables.

Nguroje said that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, when the youths attempted to snatch Abdulkadir’s mobile phones on Ajiya Street in Yola-North Local Government Area.

According to him, the command received the information at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Nguroje said that an investigation into the killing had begun to enable arrest of all those involved.

Sergeant Muhammad Abdulkadir, a brother to the deceased, said that the gang members, numbering about seven, invaded the deceased’s house at 2am with knives and other dangerous weapons.

According to him, the deceased did his best to escape but was not successful.

He said that the hoodlums stabbed him on the stomach, exposing his intestines.

He also said that the gang took the deceased’s two phones and ran away, adding that he died at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, where he was rushed.