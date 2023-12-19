Shi’ites storm US Embassy in Nigeria, demand ceasefire in Gaza 

Members of the Islamic Movement, also known as the Shi’ites, have staged a peaceful protest at the United States Embassy in the Central Business District, Abuja.

The peaceful protest was staged on Tuesday, with the protesters carrying placards with various inscriptions.

The inscriptions included: “US, Stop the Genocide in Gaza.”

The protesters, who called for an end to the war in Gaza, marched from the front of the Ministry of Defence to the Embassy, chanting different anti-American slogans.

They called on President Joe Biden of the United States of America to withdraw all his support for Israel in order to stop the alleged extrajudicial killings of unarmed females and children in Gaza.

One of the Shiite members, Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara, said: Since 7th October, 2023, the Israeli Army continues its barbaric aggression against the people of Palestine, mostly female and children, destroying buildings and targeting hospitals.

“It’s too overwhelming to report the number of crimes committed by the Zionist entity with full support of President Biden’s regime.

“We have seen videos of young people crying about torture; little children sitting in pools of blood and debris, fathers carrying their lifeless kids hungrily killed by the Israeli soldiers with the support of the US Government.

“This pains our hearts and souls and fills us with an unbearable rage.

“The atrocities are ongoing, the Northern Gaza strip campaign arrest, indiscriminate bombing, an unjust siege, the cutting of all means of communication, and the destruction of all hospitals, all of which are out of service.

“Explosions are still continuing and the Zionist entity is still massacring the unarmed Palestinian men, women and children all with full support from the United State of America.”

Mainasara said that without the US support by provision of weapons and voting against all efforts by the United Nations to bring a total ceasefire, Israel had no option than to withdraw from all the occupied Palestine and as well stop the killing of innocent females and children.

“In view of the forgoing, we call on the United States of America to immediately stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” he said.