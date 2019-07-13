The United States Government has warned its citizens in Nigeria on places to avoid in Lagos and Abuja.

The country in an advisory by its Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria said it has received reports that members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, are planning protests nationwide.

This will come on the heels of similar protests in Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday, where arms and other dangerous weapons were freely used.

The US therefore warned its citizens in Abuja and Lagos to avoid large crowds.

It said in the travel advisory issued on Friday evening: “The US Mission in Nigeria advises US citizens that large demonstrations by protesters affiliated with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria are expected in the coming days throughout the country, including Abuja and Lagos.

“Protests by this group in the Nigerian capital on July 9 became violent, including exchanges of gunfire between protestors and Nigerian Police, resulting in a couple of deaths. The US Mission advises its citizens to avoid these demonstrations and remain in safe areas during these periods.

“Avoid demonstrations and large crowds; be aware of your surroundings; monitor local media for updates; carry proper identification, including a US passport with a current Nigerian visa and review your personal security plans.”