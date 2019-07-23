Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, on Tuesday embarked on a fresh protest to demand for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The protest followed that of Monday in which the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Usman Umar, was killed, alongside a reporter with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi.

A statement by the spokesman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said 12 members of the IMN were arrested during the “violent” protest at Banex Plaza.

Manzah said: “The suspects were arrested while on the rampage attacking innocent members of the public, blocking roads and disrupting activities around the Banex area.

“The Police personnel drafted to the scene acted professionally by using minimum force to bring the situation under control and restore normalcy in the area.

“The twelves suspects arrested are currently being interrogated by the team of police detectives.

“The Command wishes to reassure members of the public that adequate measures have been put in place to beef up security in the Federal Capital Territory and to protect lives and property.”