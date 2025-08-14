Shiites honour members killed in previous processions

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shiites, have paid tribute to dozens of its members who lost their lives during previous Arba’een processions.

This is as thousands of faithful embarked on the annual symbolic trek in honour of Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman for the movement, Sheikh Sidi Sokoto, said the trek, held to mark the 40th day (Arba’een) after the martyrdom of Imam Husain, is a spiritual journey that connects worshippers to the trials endured by the Prophet’s family after the Battle of Karbala more than 1,300 years ago.

Sokoto recalled that in 2018, security operatives allegedly opened fire on participants in Abuja, killing “close to 50 innocent people” in what the group described as “an unjustifiable act of violence.”

He added that in 2024, police disrupted the procession in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), arresting hundreds of participants, with 33 still in detention at Keffi Prison.

“These were crimes against humanity committed simply because we chose to honour Imam Husain. We will never forget those who died or remain imprisoned for this cause,” he said.

He noted that the Arba’een trek, which draws millions of participants worldwide, symbolises the forced march endured by the Prophet’s family from Karbala to Damascus after the killing of Imam Husain.

Sokoto stated that the procession is peaceful and does not obstruct public passage, calling on authorities to stop what it termed “plots to undermine” the event.

He reiterated that participation in the trek is voluntary, describing it as an act of love for the Prophet’s family and a stand against oppression in all forms.

According to the spokesman, the procession will continue on Thursday from where it stopped.

