Shi’ites hold peaceful protest in Abuja in honour of slain Iranian General

Members of the Islamic Movement, also known as the Shi’ites, Tuesday, held a peaceful protest in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, in condemnation of the murder of the Iranian General, Qaseem Solemani.

The protest was organised by the Shi’ites, under the leadership of Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, to mark the 3rd anniversary of martyrdom of General Solemani, which they alleged was killed by the United States (US).

The rally, in solidarity with the slain Iranian General, started from Banex Plaza and terminated at the Ahmadu Bello Way roundabout.

The members of the group, who held the peacefully conducted rally, burnt an American flag to show their grievances on what they termed “the brutal killing of a man who stand by victims of terrorism globally and to also show our stand against injustice, oppression and the global terrorism perpetrated by America and it allies.”

In a statement issued Tuesday and circulated among newsmen in commemoration of the Anniversary, Sheik El-Zakzaky said: “No doubt, they have made grievous mistake by murder of General Qaseem Soleimani.

“First, they have exposed themselves; and secondly, they have made his name and himself immortal.

“They have immortalised him by this murder and they also immortalised the struggle in which he has given his life.”

According to him, it is three years since we lost this great Mujahid who has been an icon of struggle against terrorism and whose murder has exposed who are the real terrorists.

“The US boasted of taking responsibility in his murder,” he said.