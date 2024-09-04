Shiites drag IG, FCT CP to UN, Amnesty International, others over alleged blasphemy 

The Islamic Movement, also known as the Shiites, has filed petitions at the United Nation and Amnesty International’s offices in Nigeria against the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, over allegations bordering on blasphemy against Islam.

The Islamic group also petitioned Egbetokun and Igweh at the European Union (EU) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s offices.

Copies of the certified true copies of the petitions were made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The four petitions were addressed to UN Resident Coordinator; Country Director, Amnesty International; EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, and the Executive Secretary, NHRC.

A copy of the petition made available by Fatima Aliyu Adam on behalf of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (AFIMN), reads: “We are writing to bring to the attention of the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, the case of the forceful removal of the hijab of Muslim sisters detained by the FCT police. The incident happened twice, while in detention and while parading the Muslim sisters to the newsmen.

“The Muslim sisters were seriously abused while in detention, and some of the abuses were captured by a one-minute, twenty-one-second video taken by a police officer within the premises of the FCT Police Command and shared in a WhatsApp group of the police community in the FCT Abuja, and later on 26 August 2024 the video went viral on social media.

“The video shows how the police forcefully removed the hijab of our Muslim sisters while in police detention. The Muslim sisters were arrested on Sunday 25 August during the 2024 Abuja Arba’een Symbolic Trek, an annual religious procession in commemoration of the assassination of Imam Hussaini (AS), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

“We are to further draw the attention of the Executive Secretary to pictures of people arrested during the 2024 Abuja Abra’een Symbolic Trek paraded by the police on 28 August 2024 to newsmen at SARS Abattoir. The pictures taken by the newsmen also showed our Muslim sisters without hijab.

“Hijab has a rich history and significance in Islam, with roots in the Qur’an and sayings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

“This case of Nigerian police officers deliberately parading Muslim sisters without hijab in the FCT Police Command, as well as the subsequent broadcast of pictures and videos from the scene, is an insult to not just the victims but Islam as a whole. This case happened while Benneth Igweh is serving as FCT Commissioner of Police.

“Respect for Muslim sisters to wear hijab is their constitutional right, and this was upheld by the Supreme Court in Lagos State Govt. and Ors v. Asiyat Abdulkareem in 2022, and the police actions in terms of denial of rights to necessary clothing to the arrested Muslim sisters were in conflict with various Nigerian judicial provisions as contained in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA, 2015).

“Presently, the police have detained more than 100 people at the notorious police detention facility, SARS Abattoir, Garki, by Guzape Junction, Abuja. Those being detained include 55 women and children, 2 babies, and two nursing women.

“Certainly forceful removal of hijab is an abuse not to the Muslim Sisters arrested but to entire Muslims and blasphemy against Islam.

“It is pertinent to state that for a public officer to blasphemy Islam in Nigeria is capable of causing discontent, unpredictable predicaments, and conflict. You may wish to recall that previous hijab issues led to heated debates, violence, and even school closures.

“This letter serves as a petition against Kayode Egbetokun, the IGP, and Benneth Igweh, AIG, for blasphemy against Islam.

“We therefore demand a forensic investigation into the forceful removal of Muslim Sisters hijab by the FCT Police to unravel the perpetrators of this taboo, which is capable of igniting a crisis in the country in order to avoid its reoccurrence.”

