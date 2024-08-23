Shiites allay fears as group begins annual Arbaeen Symbolic Trek in Abuja

The Islamic Movement, also known as the Shiites, on Friday, said it will commence the annual Arbaeen Symbolic Trek in Abuja in commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a statement by Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto on behalf of the Islamic group, the Shiites urged residents of the FCT, Abuja not to panic.

“We would like to inform the public that the Arbaeen Symbolic Trek is to commence around Abuja tomorrow; thus, people should not panic.

“The 40th day (Arbaeen) commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWA), is being commemorated annually by the Islamic movement.

“The Arbaeen is being commemorated with a symbolic trek by thousands of people from across the country.

“We usually started at a point and confined ourselves to a particular place, recited some supplications, and dispersed.

Also Read:

“As usual, we are expecting people of conscience, irrespective of religious and cultural affiliation, to participate in this annual religious and cultural activity that symbolises humanity.

“The purpose of the symbolic trek is to recall and experience the trial and tribulation faced by the Household of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (AS), chained and dragged in a very hot and dry desert, barefoot, from Karbala in Iraq to Damascus in Syria after the killing of Imam Husain 61 years after Hijra.

“It was a period of anger and anguish at the perpetrators of injustice, not just in the plain of Karbala but the world over.

“Today, not only in Nigeria or other places, but in Karbala, this Arbaeen commemoration has become the largest human gathering on earth, with over 25 million people in attendance from various parts of the globe.

“Our trek on foot here in Nigeria is just another way of saying that had there been a safe passage to Karbala from here, we would have marched to Karbala to pay homage to Imam Husain (AS) on this auspicious day.

“Nobody should be afraid of our Arbaeen trek. Love for Imam Husain (AS) is not exclusive to Muslims only, right from the gruesome attack on the Imam at Karbala, but for all those who love justice and fight against oppression of all ages.

“That is why we once again welcome our Christian brothers in humanity who have chosen, on their own free will, to trek with us today.

“This is not the first time Christians have identified themselves with Imam Husain (AS); they have done it before, and we thankfully welcome them.

“No one forced us to embark on the trek; it is out of free will and love for humanity.

“We pray that Allah thwarts and frustrates the evil plans of the oppressors against us, as he has done it in the past,” the statement read.

Post Views: 0