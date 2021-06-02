The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (Shiites) has accused the Nigeria police of “abducting” one of its members, Yahuza Haruna Masaka, who participated in the Free-Zakzaky protest recently.

It also said it would challenge in court the alleged illegal arrest of its members who participated in the peaceful protest.

The secretary, Academic Forum of IMN, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, stated these in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “We would like to draw attention of the public to a strange happening unbecoming of a police officer, let alone the FCT Police Command.

“On Friday, 7th May, 2021, around 1400 hours, police whisked Yahuza Haruna Masaka off to an undisclosed detention facility.

“To this very moment, they have, in a vicious manner, denied his family any access to him.

“Mr Masaka arrived at Wuse, Zone 3, to give his younger sister bus fare. On his arrival, he saw her in a Toyota Coaster bus, and moved closer to talk to her.

“Unknown to him, the bus, together with the people on board, had been arrested by the police. As they caught sight of him talking to his female sibling, the police descended on Mr Masaka with beating and what not.

“The bus, with the 62 people already under the so-called arrest, was moved off to the Eagle Square. At that point in time, the manhandled Masaka was handed over to the patrol team.”

Musa said that though Masaka’s younger sister had been released, for the past 25 days, all efforts to locate Masaka had been unsuccessful.

“Abduction has grown rife in this part of the world, and even the police are now giving it a mad-professor experiment,” he said, adding that it is quite unfortunate that police have reduced the Eagle Square to “IGP’s gruesome ‘Torture Square’.”

The group demanded for the immediate release of Masaka.

It also demanded for the immediate and unconditional release of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Yaqoub El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Malama Zeenah Ibraheem.