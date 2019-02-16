Shift in polls date, an act in good faith – PRP chairman

The Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party in Bauchi state, Alhaji Shehu Barau, on Saturday urged Nigerians to consider the shifting of the date of the Presidential and National Assembly polls as a decision taken in good faith.

‎He told the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi that the decision might not be a deliberate act but necessitated by circumstances.

According to him, postponement will only delayed the inevitable if God has destined that either Buhari or Atiku will triumph during the elections.

‎He said: “We should be positive in our thinking and consider it (postponement) as an act of God and pray that the decision be in the best interest of Nigerians.”

He therefore urged PRP members and supporters to remain calm and continue their campaign activities.

Barau also appealed to members to pray for peace and harmony of the country and successful conduct of 2019 general elections.