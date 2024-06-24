Shettima to Sokoto government: Sultan is an institution, guard him jealously 

“The Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto. But he is much more than that; he represents an idea. He is an Institution that all of us in this country need to jealously guard, protect, promote, preserve, and project for the growth of our nation.”

The above were the words of Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Monday.

Shettima gave the advice while delivering his speech at the ongoing North West Peace & Security Summit in Katsina State.

The Vice President advised the Sokoto State government to protect the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Recall that the Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Council, MURIC, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, had raised the alarm that the Sokoto government was allegedly plotting to depose the Sultan.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, had deposed 15 traditional rulers for various offences.

Speaking, the number two citizen, according to DailyTrust, advised the Sokoto state government to protect and promote the Sultan.

Also Read:

His words: “In all developmental issues in this country, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, I want to use him as a point of reference to recognise and appreciate all our royal fathers present here.

“And to the deputy governor of Sokoto, I have a simple message for you. Yes, the Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto. But he is much more than that.

“He represents an idea. He is an Institution, that all of us in this country need to jealously guard, protect, promote, preserve, and project for the growth of our nation,” Shettima said.