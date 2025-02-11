Shettima: No Nigerian intending pilgrim will miss 2025 Hajj

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has assured that no Nigerian intending pilgrim will miss the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

VP Shettima gave the assurance on Monday at a meeting with the Management and Board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The meeting was held in Shettima’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shettima summoned the meeting following the reported contractual dispute between NAHCON and Saudi service provider, Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah, which may lead to visa denials for Nigerian pilgrims.

The Vice-President also emphasised that the 2025 hajj operations would be hitch free.

Shettima directed the leadership of NAHCON to take all necessary measures to ensure a smooth and unhindered pilgrimage for all the nation’s intending pilgrims.

He said: “We will not allow any Nigerian intending pilgrim to miss the 2025 Hajj.

“The pilgrimage will be seamless, and every challenge will be addressed promptly.”

Shettima directed NAHCON leadership to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of Nigerian pilgrims.

He said: “NAHCON must do whatever it takes to guarantee the full participation of our pilgrims without any hindrance.

“From now on, we must have to set the right standards, move in the right direction and have a hitch-free Hajj exercise.”

On the purported contract cancellation with the Saudi-based company, NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Saleh Usman, reassured Nigerians that the issue would not affect the pilgrimage.

Usman said: “There is no cause for alarm.

“No single registered pilgrim will be left behind.”

The NAHCON Chair also dismissed allegations by the Forum of Chief Executive Officers of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions that the contract dispute could truncate the 2025 Hajj operations.

NAN recalls that the Forum through its Secretary, Abubakar Salihu, had on Sunday raised concern over the cancellation of the service provider contract by Usman.

The forum raised alarm that thousands of Nigerian intending pilgrims may not perform the 2025 Hajj due to the cancellation of service provider contract by NAHCON leadership.

