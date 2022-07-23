Shettima: Nigerians mock APC more, start #BishopChallenge + Photos

Social media users have started a challenge called the #BishopChallenge to mock the All Progressives Congress over claims it hired fake clerics to dress in religious regalia at the unveiling of the party’s vice presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Senator Kashim Shettima, by the flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that on July 20, Nigerians expressed outrage when photos of the clerics at the APC event were shared online.

The Christian Association of Nigeria also challenged the APC to mention its officials who attended the unveiling of its vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, many have accused the ruling party of disrespecting the Nigerian people by hiring paid actors to wear religious robes in order to show that there are Christians who are in support of the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Nigerians have now taken to various platforms to mock the party by using items from their homes as costumes to transform themselves into bishops.

Those engaging in the challenge used bedsheets as Bishop’s robes, bowls and pots as the Bishop’s cap, and mop sticks or brooms as the Bishop’s staff.