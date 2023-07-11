Shettima meets House Principal Officers

828 828

Vice President, Kashim Shettima is meeting with the Principal Officers of the House of Representatives led by Speaker, Tajudeen Abass at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which is also graced by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu is held behind closed-doors.

This is the first meeting the House leadership is having with the number two man since their emergence as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The purpose of the meeting is yet to be made public.