Shettima leads Nigeria’s delegation to 80th UN General Assembly

On the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly holding in New York, United States of America between September 22 and 28, 2025.



Vice President Shettima is scheduled to join other leaders at the global event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

The event is slated for Monday at the UN headquarters in New York, will also join other dignitaries at the high-level general debates from Tuesday, September 23 to Sunday 28.



On behalf of President Tinubu, VP Shettima will also deliver Nigeria’s national statement on Wednesday, September 24 between 3:00pm and 9:00pm, New York time.

Also Read

Besides, the Vice President will attend a special event on Climate for Heads of State and Government to be hosted by the UN Secretary-General on Wednesday, September 24, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, where Nigeria is expected to announce its new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.



Senator Shettima is also slated to attend the high-level roundtable of the Global Champions on Adequate and Affordable Housing to be hosted by the President of Kenya on September 24 and attend to other bilateral meetings and events.



After attending UNGA, the Vice President will leave for Frankfurt, Germany, where he is slated to meet with officials of the Deutche Bank before returning to Nigeria.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']