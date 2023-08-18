Shettima, Akpabio, others attend Deputy Senate President’s son wedding in Kano

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were among dignitaries who stormed Kano on Friday for the wedding ceremony of the son of the Deputy President of Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin.

The Vice President arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Kano at 1:14pm for the wedding ceremony.

Shettima was received by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Senate Majority Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele; and Senator Kawu Sumaila.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shettima was accompanied to the event by Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Rep. Mohammed Monguno and other high profile personalities.

Shettima, after exchanging pleasantries with dignitaries and thousands of Kano youths who trooped to the airport to welcome him, proceeded to the famous Isyaka Rabiu Jumma’at Mosque, Goron Dutsen in Kano metropolis, where he observed Jumma’at congregational prayer and the wedding ceremony.

Others in attendance were Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Mohammed Musa, former President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Yayale Ahmed and governors of Katsina and Sokoto States.

Others included famous Kano business mogul, Alhassan Dantata; Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Alhaji Dahiru Mangal; Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to the President, Ibrahim Masari; and Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru.

NAN reports that the wedding was conducted by Sheikh Abdullahi Mudi.

Shettima stood in as the groom’s representative with a dowry of N500,000, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas, stood for the bride.

Shettima in an interview with the NAN urged the couple, Abdullahi Jibrin and Bilkisu Madaki, to exercise patience, perseverance, tolerance and maturity.

On his part, Akpabio said marriage symbolises the union of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and All Progressives Congress.

He said: “The groom father is the Deputy Senate President from the APC, while the bride’s father is the Deputy Minority Leader from the NNPP in the House of Representatives.

“So this mixture is Nigeria.

“Nigeria is full of complexities, different tribes, different languages.

“We all come together in love.

“So what has happened today is that love is being bounded and cemented together that is why every human being is here.

“You can see from the Vice President of Nigeria, Shettima, to the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

“And all other presidential candidates are here in Kano and even all distinguished senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are all here to back up the Deputy Senate President and to back up the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

“Our prayer for the young couples is that the Almighty Allah will bless their union with the fruits of the womb and grant them prosperity, long life, peace of mind and above all love that passes all understanding.”

Obi wished the couple all the blessings in marriage.

“May God Almighty bless their married life and continue to make them source of happiness to their parents,” he said.

NAN reports that Shettima’s entourage from the venue of the wedding proceeded to the Kano State Government House for a brief reception.

Thereafter, he was accompanied to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Kano, where he departed to Abuja at 4:46pm.