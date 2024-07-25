Shelve protest, Tinubu working to address hunger, says FCT Minister Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has pleaded with residents of the territory not to be involved in the planned protest by some sections of Nigerians.

Wike made the appeal while interacting with residents after he inspected the ongoing construction of Saburi Road in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some sections of Nigerians have planned to embark on a peaceful protest over hunger and insecurity in the country beginning on August 1.

But the minister said that President Bola Tinubu was aware of the problem and working hard to address the challenges.

Describing the current hunger and suffering as a temporary situation, the minister said that the ongoing reforms and policies would soon yield the desired results.

According to Wike, the protest was organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “Those asking you to protest are lying to you. It is not for the interest of Nigeria, and it is not for your interest.”

He called on Nigerians to be patient with the current administration and give Tinubu ample time to solve the rot in the country.

“Don’t be angry and don’t join the protest, because protest will not solve the problem.

“The government is aware of the hunger, and that is why it is working hard to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“I know that hunger makes people lose patience. Please be patient. That is all I am asking. This hunger will be reduced very soon,” he said.

Responding to the residents’ plea for construction of a police station and health facility in Saburi, Wike assured them of the government’s commitment to meeting their needs.

Also Read:

The minister promised to construct a police station, while Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, promised to construct a health facility.

He also assured the residents that the ongoing road project in the community would be completed as scheduled, adding work has not stopped since commencement of the project.

Post Views: 0