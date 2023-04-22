Shell wins 7th award at 2023 Nigeria International Energy Summit

Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN) have won a seventh award at the ongoing 6th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES).

This award for “Outstanding Commitment To Nigeria’s Decade Of Gas,” has been given by the Nigerian Gas Association in recognition of SCiN’s contributions to the realisation of the Decade of Gas aspiration.

Earlier, at the State House Banquet Hall, SCiN had won six other awards including “Upstream Company of the Year 2022;” “Best Offshore Oil & Gas Development Facilities Company;” “Best Exhibitor 2022;” “Best Gender Support Company in the Energy Space;” with the “African Oil & Gas Policy Advocate & Shaper of the Year” award going to Ed Ubong, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas.

Receiving the 7th award, Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair, SCiN, and Managing Director, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (accompanied by Elohor Aiboni, the Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company), expressed his pleasure over the awards as they are a recognition of SCiN’s commitment to Nigeria’s energy-mix objectives.

“We are immensely grateful for the recognition of Shell’s contributions to the Decade of Gas aspiration,” he said, “and we remain relentless in our bid to make significant contributions to the progress of the energy industry in Nigeria.