Shell, TechnoOil, Schlumberger, others emerge winners at NIES 2023 awards

Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited, TechnoOil Group, Schlumberger and other international and indigenous oil and gas companies emerged winners at the sixth edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2023) Industry Awards.

The annual prestigious NIES Energy Industry Awards is bestowed on individuals and organizations that cemented its reputation through technical contributions, service to colleagues, professional excellence, industry leadership, career achievement, public service and more so, see far beyond the impossibilities to create innovative solutions that change lives, enhance communities including fostering Nigerian content.

Shell got five awards, while the Group Managing Director of TechnoOil, Nkechi Obi, won the all-important NIES Lifetime Oil and Gas Achievement award.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NLNG Limited, Schlumberger, Chevron, TotalEnergies, First Exploration and Production Co. Limited, Global Process and Pipeline Services Limited, amongst others were also award winners at the night of excellence.

Speaking after receiving her award Obi said: “I am extremely honoured and humbled to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in energy sector.

“Nothing compares to the pride and joy of working so hard for many years and being recognised by the industry with a lifetime achievement award.”

Obi expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the organisers of the event, Brevity Anderson, for the recognition of her contribution in the industry.

From the humble beginning of sales and marketing of ESSO brand of lubricants as exclusive franchise holder in 1988, Obi grew TechnoOil into an integrated, wholly indigenous company with diverse portfolio of prime investment in oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing.

TechnoOil Group is today made up of a 10,000 metric tonnes lubricant blending and manufacturing Plant with State-of-the-art Quality Assurance Laboratory; 65,000 metric tonnes of fuel terminal facility where all fuels marketed by the Group are received, stored and eventually distributed.

It has over 40 fuel retail outlets across Nigeria; 8,400 metric tonnes of LPG Coastal Storage Terminal with capacity to load out 6,000 metric tonnes daily; LPG Bottling and Filling Plants; and LPG Skids with a combined capacity of 2,000metric tonnes across the country.

It established a fully-automated ultra-modern LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Plant with an annual installed annual production capacity of over five million pieces of LPG Cylinders and a state-of-the-art laboratory and modern testing equipment to ensure quality and safety.