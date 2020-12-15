Ed Ubong, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, has emerged as President-elect of the Nigerian Gas Association, leading the eight-member executive to pilot the association’s affairs for the next two years.

A statement signed by Nathaniel Oyatogun, Chairman, NGA Electoral Committee 2020, on Tuesday said the new executive emerged after an election into the NGA Executive Council 2020-2022, which held on December 9.

The election, conducted via a virtual platform, was part of the Annual General Meeting of the Association, which held in Lagos.

It saw the emergence of the eight members into the NGA Executive Council 2020-2022.

They are Ubong, President; Akachukwu Nwokedi, NLNG Limited, 1st Vice President; Yetunde Taiwo, Anoh Gas Processing Company, 2nd Vice President; and Engr Chichi Emenike, Neconde Energy Limited, Secretary-General.

Others are Emeka Iheme, Aiteo, Deputy Secretary-General; Dikko Atanu, Neoleum Energy, Financial Secretary; Odianosen Masade, Eroton, Publicity Secretary; and Dolapo Kukoyi, Detail Commercial Solutions, Legal Adviser.

According to the statement, the newly elected Executive Council will formally assume office during the Association’s Biennial International Conference, which will hold in February 2021.