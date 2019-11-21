Shell companies in Nigeria have emerged winner in the best 100 companies to work for in the latest Jobberman 2019 Report released in Lagos on Thursday.

Shell led the pack of top 100 companies that respondents admire, respect and desire to work for the most.

Jobberman Chief Executive Officer, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, said: “Shell won the most votes among majority of respondents aged between 25-35 and 18-24 while data analysed from 3,148 valid responses focused on the general public and employees working at numerous companies in Nigeria.”

Shell Nigeria Human Resources Director, Olukayode Ogunleye, said: “The award confirms that working at Shell enables talents to innovate and fulfil their aspirations while supporting Shell to meet its obligations to its stakeholders – government, investors and people of our host communities across the country.”

Ogunleye, represented by Shell Employee Relations & Industrial Relations Lead, Esohe Adetola, said: “Shell companies would be further challenged by the recognition to be relentless in making significant contributions to the industry and the Nigerian economy.

“We are pleased that this Award is a recognition of Shell’s deliberate strategy to grow sustainable Nigerian companies where employees thrive and are happy to contribute their quota. Our journey to excellence as a leading energy company is hinged on the tremendous dedication and contributions of our staff, the majority of whom are Nigerians; and the strong support of our partners led by the NNPC.

“We recognise that being an industry leader puts on us enormous responsibility and we have continued to rethink and reshape our employee value proposition in a manner that our delivery brings optimal value to Nigeria, our partners and the local service industry.”

Ogunleye noted that apart from the energy produced by Shell companies and the revenue generated for the government, the companies remained at the forefront of indigenising industry skills and capabilities while growing Nigerian companies to provide key services in-country.

The Jobberman 2019 Report stated: “It is vital for employers to understand that employee satisfaction is a major factor that can help determine the organisation’s overall wellbeing; thus rigorous strategies to ensure , measure, track and improve employee satisfaction should always be held in high regards.”

Earlier in the year, Shell companies in Nigeria also emerged the international oil company with the most impactful local content initiatives in the upstream category at the 2019 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair organised by the country’s local content regulator, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board. The companies were also named the Local Content Operator of the Year at the 2019 Annual Oil Industry Achievement Awards by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria.