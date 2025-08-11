Shell hosts African young professionals as it supports growth of future energy leaders

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), on August 5 hosted young professionals from Nigeria and other African countries at its offices in Lagos.

This is as it continues to support the growth of future leaders in the energy industry on the continent.

The 25 engineers and geologists from Nigeria, Cameroun, Chad, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Angola and Uganda, were part of the Africa Young Professionals programme attending the Nigeria annual international conference and exhibition (NAICE) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) in Lagos last week.

They visited SNEPCo to learn more about the operations of a company which launched Nigeria into the league of deep-water producers in 2005, when it began production at Bonga, the country’s first oil and gas project in water depths of more than 1,000 metres.

General Manager Emerging Projects, Olaposi Fadahunsi, received the visitors on behalf of Managing Director Ronald Adams.

He highlighted the various Shell sponsorship and scholarship initiatives to develop young talents in collaboration with the SPE, and urged them to take advantage of the opportunities in their career aspirations.

Among other presentations & briefings on SNEPCo’s strides on production optimisation, digitalization and automation, proactive reservoir management, field safety and front-end work planning and scheduling, the General Manager, Deepwater Oil Portfolio; Iyke Nnoaham spoke on career growth and strategic decision making for young professionals

The professionals expressed appreciation for the “engaging and inspiring” discussions.

SNEPCo has been contributing to the development of talents and young professionals in the energy industry through the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) which has proved popular with Nigerian undergraduates, as they acquire practical knowledge and skills and build vital professional networks during the six-month internship.

The latest batch of 28 interns from 17 universities is currently serving in different operational units in the company.

