Shell highlights role in energy industry in exhibition at SPE conference

Shell is highlighting its contributions to the growth of oil industry in Nigeria at an exhibition at the annual international conference of the Nigeria Section of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) which opened on Tuesday in Lagos.

It comes as Shell received an award for the Bonga North FID at the opening ceremony.

Shell is among more than 60 exhibitors at the conference, with a stand featuring the flagship of its business in Nigeria, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) as well as Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), All On, an impact investment company that supports improved access to energy in Nigeria, and Daystar Power, which provides integrated solar power to businesses across West Africa.

The Minister of State for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo led dignitaries on a tour of the stand. “Shell has been powering progress in Nigeria for more than 60 years ago, by pioneering oil and gas production onshore and deep-water and implementing wide-ranging social investments that have improved lives across the country,” Snr Production Geologist Abidemi Belgore said as he received the visitors. “We believe in leveraging technology and human resource for a resilient and sustainable energy future, and we are happy to showcase our support for end-to-end energy sustainability.”

SPE recognised Shell for the $5 billion Bonga North FID which was announced late last year. Bonga North currently has an estimated recoverable resource volume of more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and will reach a peak production of 110,000 barrels of oil a day. The project is currently being executed.

“We are pleased that our businesses in Nigeria have delivered tangible benefits to the country through the taxes and royalties we pay, the local businesses we support with contract awards and the lives we have touched in social investments ranging from health to education,” Executive Vice President and Country Chair Nigeria, Marno de Jong said in comments on the award. “Shell continues to partner with stakeholders for the development of Nigeria, and the 2025 SPE conference is a good platform to restate our confidence in the future of the country.”

