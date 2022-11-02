Shell commits $1m to support flood victims in the Niger Delta

Leading energy company, Shell, has committed one million US Dollars ($1million), exclusive of its joint venture partners in Nigeria, to support government’s efforts to provide relief to people impacted by the current flood disaster.

Shell’s donation will be used to procure and distribute food and non-food relief materials, as well as medical supplies, to impacted communities hosting Shell operations in the affected states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo.

Similar to our response in the 2012 flood disaster, staff of Shell companies in Nigeria are also contributing towards a voluntary fund for the purchase of additional relief materials for impacted people.

Country Chairman, Shell Companies in Nigeria, and Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Osagie Okunbor, said, “We are deeply concerned that the flood waters have further hampered socio-economic activities in the region, exacerbating known vulnerabilities, with women and children most affected. We hope that our assistance can help them cope with the impact of this tragedy.”

Shell’s support comes as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced that the floods continue to have wide-spread impact across the country, affecting 29 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.





