Shell announces resumption of crude oil export at Forcados

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited says the Forcados Oil Terminal will resume export operations by the end of the month when ongoing essential repairs would have been completed.

This was disclosed in a statement by the SPDC Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, on Wednesday.

She said: “In addition to the repairs, we are working to remove and clamp theft points on the onshore pipelines to ensure full crude oil receipt at the terminal.”

According to Essien-Nelson, the active illegal connections to SPDC joint venture’s production lines and facilities in western Niger Delta as well as the inactive illegal connection to the onshore section of the 48” Forcados Export Line are in the company’s ongoing programme to remove illegal connections on the pipelines that feed the terminal.

She said: “SPDC gives priority to the removal of active illegal connections and to illegal connection points that have leaks. This scheduled programme is continuous as new illegal connections are identified during surveillance of the pipelines.

“An example of such illegal connection is that on the onshore section of the 48” Forcados Export Line which is currently not active and has no sign of leak at the interconnection point.”

Essien-Nelson reiterated SPDC’s commitment to running its assets safely, reliably and in accordance with globally accepted standards.

“SPDC continues to work tirelessly, alongside government and partners, towards the eradication of crude theft from its infrastructure,” she added.