Shekarau storms Tinubu’s home after flooring Ganduje in APC crisis

A former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, on Sunday visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The visit comes on the heels of the victory he secured against the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in court.

The duo were in court over the leadership of the APC in Kano State.

Shekarau and Tinubu had a closed door meeting shortly after the arrival of the former Kano State Governor.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is said to enjoy the support of Shekarau for his 2023 presidential election aspiration.