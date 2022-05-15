Sheikh Khalifa, great reformer, visionary leader, says Tinubu

All Progressives Congress National Leader and leading presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, who died on Friday as a great reformer and visionary leader who reshaped the governance and economy of the UAE.

In a condolence message to the government and people of the UAE issued by his Media Office at the weekend in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu said as president from 2004 until his death, “Sheikh Khalifa strategically guided the UAE government toward balanced and sustainable development in order to ensure the prosperity of his people.”

The presidential aspirant said in the statement: "The passing on Friday of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, saddened me.

“Because of his devoted leadership, Sheikh Khalifa had a devoted following. He enjoyed the enduring respect of his people. He will long be remembered for his achievements and pivotal role in the exceptional and rapid development of the UAE.

"As President from 2004 until his death, Sheikh Khalifa strategically guided the UAE government toward balanced and sustainable development in order to ensure the prosperity of his people.

“By remaining true to the dream of his father, Sheikh Khalifa’s numerous and lasting achievements mean that he not only fulfilled the ambition of a dutiful son but established an impressive legacy in his own right.

“As a mark of his father’s confidence in him, Sheikh Khalifa was appointed to his first official role at the young age of eighteen. Where others might have lost their way, Sheikh Khalifa fully justified that confidence, assuming the mantle of leadership with the ease and skill with which his name has come to be synonymous.

“Sheikh Khalifa will remain an example of what a resolute, visionary leader can do to advance his society toward progress and prosperity for all its people.

“Sheikh Khalifa was a great statesman, a caring husband, and a devoted father. He will surely be missed. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”