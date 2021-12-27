Shehu Sani’s attack on Primate Ayodele’s AFCON prophecy baseless, by John Obuchi

In the early hours of today, most people woke up to the news of former Senator Shehu Sanni speaking against the prophecy of Primate Ayodele that spoke about the fate of Super Eagles in the African Cup of Nations.

Primate Ayodele had released prophecies for 2022 on December 22, 2021 at his Lagos church which included sports. The man of God was quoted as saying that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be able to lift the cup because they will be eased out technically.

Shehu Sani, in his reaction, attacked Primate Ayodele for not mentioning the country that will win the African Cup of Nations slated for next year.

First of all, the once prominent politician cum social critic should have taken out time to understand how that prophecy came about before making such a comment. During the press conference where Primate Ayodele presented the prophecies for the coming year, a journalist asked the man of God to tell Nigerians what God had shown him about the fate of the Super Eagles in the coming African Cup Of Nations (AFCON). In his response, Primate Ayodele humbly spoke on what he was asked, stating that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will not come out victorious in the tournament.

Unlike Shehu Sani, Primate Ayodele isn’t a talkative who speaks on what he wasn’t asked to speak on, the man of God only responded to a question he was asked, why then is Shehu Sani throwing jabs at him for not talking on who will win the competition when he wasn’t asked about it?

Also, apart from the questions Primate Ayodele answered, he mentioned countries that are likely to win AFCON in the 90-paged 2022 prophecies but unfortunately, Shehu Sani never bothered to make his findings before building his jabs on a very faulty foundation.

If truly he is concerned about Nigeria’s performance at the AFCON, what Shehu Sani should do is call the attention of the NFF president to Primate Ayodele’s prophecies and ask them to work against being eased out technically just as Primate Ayodele said. But unfortunately, he is going at the wrong direction.

So far in Nigeria, Primate Ayodele is the only prophet who hits the nail on the head, mentions names when giving prophecies and doesn’t speak in parables, he says it as it is.

Therefore, Shehu Sani’s attack on Primate Ayodele’s AFCON prophecy is baseless, meaningless and totally unnecessary.