Shehu Sani rejects Miss World pageant judge appointment

Adeola BalogunBy No Comments

A former  lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has rejected an appointment to serve as  judge in the forthcoming Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant.

The pageant is scheduled to hold at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on April 4.

The  event organiser,  Senator  Ben Bruce, who is  Sani’s friend and former colleague in  the eight Senate  on  his official social media handle on Wednesday , announced  Sani as the judge.

He stated: “Hearty congratulations to my good friend, Shehu Sani, on his appointment as a judge for the Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant, taking place on April 4, , at the Federal Palace Hotel.

“Kindly ensure you arrive on time, 6:00 PM sharp and come dressed in your finest attire.”

However, Sani through his social media handle X on Thursday, declined the invitation,  thanked Bruce  for the honour and gave reasons for rejecting the appointment.

He said, “My wives will not be happy if I serve as a Judge.

“I have not been able to pass judgment on the most beautiful between my wives, let alone those I don’t know.

“I don’t have the knowledge or experience in such events.

“This is Sallah period where we spend time with family members and friends.  Thank you for the honour and wish them well,” Sani said.

The former lawmaker, however, apologised for the inconvenience the rejection might have caused  Bruce and other organisers. 

