I got two ‘clean votes’ at Kaduna governorship primaries — Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has announced that he lost the Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party governorship primaries to Isah Ashiru.

The former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District got two votes from the primaries held on Thursday.

Sani wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries has been concluded.

“I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.

“I wish to congratulate him.

“Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime; unfortunately, I don’t know who they are, so that I can appreciate these clean votes.

“We look forward.”

